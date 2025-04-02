Kahnle worked a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Mariners.

A hit by pitch spoiled what was otherwise a perfect inning for the right-hander in his first save chance of the year. It likely won't be Kahnle's last -- Beau Brieske, who blew his first save chance Friday, entered Tuesday's game with two outs in the sixth inning. Tyler Holton could also factor into the ninth-inning mix against tough left-handed hitters, and Jason Foley might return to the big-league bullpen if he pitches well for Triple-A Toledo, but for now Kahnle appears to be the favorite to close for the Tigers.