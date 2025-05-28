Kahnle struck out two in two perfect innings Wednesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Giants.

With Will Vest having picked up saves in the first two games of the series Monday and Tuesday, Kahnle was brought in to bail out John Brebbia with runners on second and third and nobody out in the eighth inning. After escaping that jam, Kahnle stayed on the mound and dispatched San Francisco's 2-3-4 hitters in the ninth to earn his second save in May. Vest appears to be the preferred closing option for Detroit right now, but Kahnle remains in the ninth-inning mix thanks to a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 23.2 innings.