Kahnle earned the save Wednesday against the Astros after giving up a walk and no hits across 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Kahnle recorded the final out of the eighth inning and returned for the ninth, when he retired the side in order. It's the first save since April 18 for the right-hander, while Will Vest went 3-for-4 in save chances during that 11-day stretch. Vest appears to be the current favorite at closer given the recent usage, but Kahnle remains in the mix and has gone 5-for-6 in save opportunities with a 0.77 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings this year.