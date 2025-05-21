Kahnle earned the save in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, tossing a perfect ninth inning while picking up a strikeout.

Kahnle was called upon for the save after Will Vest pitched in the eighth. Kahnle retired the side on 12 pitches for his first save since April 30. Kahnle leads the team with six saves this season, but Vest leads the team in May with two saves. They both have been effective in the role, as the Tigers continue to roll with a committee. Kahnle has had an excellent season, posting a 1.37 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 19.2 innings.