Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Back in action
Demeritte (groin) is starting in right field and hitting second Wednesday against the Astros.
Demeritte has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Tuesday's game due to groin soreness. Since earning a promotion to the majors at the beginning of August, the outfielder is slashing .292/.356/.492 with two home runs and three stolen bases in 18 games. Demeritte will face Justin Verlander in his return to action.
