Demeritte was recalled by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Demeritte will fill the roster spot that had been occupied by Cameron Maybin, who was traded to the Cubs on Monday. He played infrequently during his time on the roster earlier in the season, grabbing just two hits in 13 at-bats. He'll presumably fill a fairly minor role again this time around.
More News
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Remains at alternate site•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Starting Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Starting Saturday•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Two RBI off bench•