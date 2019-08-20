Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Battling groin soreness
Demeritte isn't in Tuesday's lineup due to groin soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It's unknown as to when the issue popped up, but Demeritte will be held out Tuesday as a result. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
