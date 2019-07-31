Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Dealt to Detroit
Demeritte was traded from the Braves to the Tigers along with Joey Wentz in exchange for Shane Greene, Robert Murray of The Athleticf reports.
Demeritte was one of the more obvious prospects who could get dealt at this year's deadline, as he was fully blocked in Atlanta but deserved a legitimate look on a rebuilding club. The 24-year-old corner outfielder has a .286/.387/.558 slash line with 20 home runs and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A. Strikeouts have always been a part of the package with Demeritte, but his power is legitimate, and he gets on base at a solid clip. He has 96 games under his belt at Triple-A, so it's possible the Tigers could give him a look in the majors at some point over the next two months.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...