Demeritte was traded from the Braves to the Tigers along with Joey Wentz in exchange for Shane Greene, Robert Murray of The Athleticf reports.

Demeritte was one of the more obvious prospects who could get dealt at this year's deadline, as he was fully blocked in Atlanta but deserved a legitimate look on a rebuilding club. The 24-year-old corner outfielder has a .286/.387/.558 slash line with 20 home runs and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A. Strikeouts have always been a part of the package with Demeritte, but his power is legitimate, and he gets on base at a solid clip. He has 96 games under his belt at Triple-A, so it's possible the Tigers could give him a look in the majors at some point over the next two months.