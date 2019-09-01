Demeritte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Demeritte will get just his second day off since making his MLB debut Aug. 3. The rookie got off to a promising start to his stint with Detroit but faded badly at the end of August, going 1-for-20 with 10 strikeouts over his last six games of the month. Victor Reyes will fill in for Demeritte in right field.