Demeritte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Tigers' 5-4 loss to the Astros on Monday.

The 24-year-old got his second long ball of the year as part of a three-hit day, touching up Hector Rondon with a seventh-inning solo blast. He's performed respectably in his 18 big-league games this season, posting a .292/.356/.492 slash line across 65 at-bats.