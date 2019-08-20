Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Hits second homer
Demeritte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Tigers' 5-4 loss to the Astros on Monday.
The 24-year-old got his second long ball of the year as part of a three-hit day, touching up Hector Rondon with a seventh-inning solo blast. He's performed respectably in his 18 big-league games this season, posting a .292/.356/.492 slash line across 65 at-bats.
More News
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Posts three hits in Houston•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Nabs third steal•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Walks, scores three times Thursday•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Looks good in debut•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Summoned to majors•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Dealt to Detroit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...