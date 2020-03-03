Demeritte went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Demeritte hit his first two home runs and collected his first RBI of the spring in a huge performance. The 25-year-old outfielder appeared in 48 games with the Tigers last season and will be hard-pressed to find regular playing time this year, as he appears to be behind the likes of Christin Stewart, JaCoby Jones, Victor Reyes and possibly Cameron Maybin at this point. That could change if Demeritte posts more stat lines like Monday's, though his .225/.286/.343 slash line in 2019 probably paints a more accurate picture of what to expect from him.