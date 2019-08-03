Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Looks good in debut
Demeritte went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.
The 24-year-old made an impact in his major-league debut, as his three-bagger was the only extra-base hit the Tigers managed against Lance Lynn on the night. Demeritte hasn't shown much speed in the minors in recent years, so Friday's steal may have been an aberration, but his .387 OBP and 51 walks in 96 Triple-A games before his promotion suggests the patience is very real. Don't be surprised if he works his way towards the top of the Detroit batting order before long.
