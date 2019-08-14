Demeritte went 2-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base Tuesday in the Tigers' 11-6 loss to the Mariners.

The rookie has now put together a seven-game hit streak, during which he's produced three extra-base knocks while going 2-for-2 on stolen-base attempts. Though he didn't post any eye-popping steal totals in the minors, Demeritte's 84th-percentile sprint speed (per Baseball Savant) implies that he may possess more upside on the basepaths than initially believed. The 35-81 Tigers don't have many capable bats surrounding him in the lineup, so Demeritte could receive the green light to run fairly often if he continues reaching base at a .360 clip.