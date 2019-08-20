Demeritte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Astros.

Demeritte has been productive since getting an opportunity at the MLB level following the Tigers' trade of Nicholas Castellanos. The 24-year-old outfielder is batting .292 with an .848 OPS and two home runs in 18 games, and he figures to keep playing on a regular basis down the stretch as Detroit assesses its young players for next season.