Demeritte was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old should return to the alternate training site after the twin bill. Demeritte has appeared in nine games this season and is 2-for-13 with a double and three RBI.
