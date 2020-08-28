Demeritte was optioned to the alternate training site after the postponement of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Demeritte was recalled to serve as the 29th man for the twin bill, but he'll be sent back down due to the postponement. The 25-year-old has appeared in nine game this season and is 2-for-13 with a double, three runs and three RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Starting Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Starting Saturday•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Two RBI off bench•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Joining big-league squad•