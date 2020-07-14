Demeritte (groin) took live batting practice Tuesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Demeritte had been off the field for four days due to groin soreness, but the issue evidently wasn't particularly serious. His brief absence shouldn't significantly impact his case for playing time this season, though he may not be able to carve out a major role even if healthy, as he struggled to a .225/.286/.343 slash line while striking out 33.9 percent of the time in his 48-game debut last year.