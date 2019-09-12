Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Rides pine for Game 2
Demeritte is not starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Demeritte will head to the bench for the second half of Thursday's twin bill after going 1-for-5 with a solo home run -- his third of the season -- in Game 1. Victor Reyes is covering right field in his stead in Game 2, with Harold Castro starting in center field.
