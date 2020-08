Demeritte is starting in right field and batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

With Chicago starting lefty Gio Gonzalez, the Tigers will give Christin Stewart the night off and deploy an outfield of Victor Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Demeritte from left to right. Demeritte has played sporadically this season and could get squeezed from the roster whenever Cameron Maybin (quad) is able to return.