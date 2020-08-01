Demeritte appeared off the bench and hit a two-RBI double in Friday's win over the Reds.

Demeritte did not make the cut out of summer camp but was summoned from the alternate site Friday to replace Cameron Maybin (quad) on the active roster. While he did not start Friday's game, he pinch ran for Christin Stewart in the seventh, stayed in the game and came up with a big hit an inning later. Demeritte projects as a reserve, though a more regular role is within reach if he can make the most of his opportunities.