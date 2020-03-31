Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Vying for roster spot
Demeritte is a candidate for one of the Tigers' final roster spots when the 2020 season is able to resume, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
With the team optioning Troy Stokes and Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo Thursday, Demeritte's chances of making Detroit's final roster improved. The 25-year-old outfielder was having a nice spring and got 48 games of experience at the MLB level last year, though he's unlikely to earn enough playing time right away to be a fantasy factor. He'll battle the likes of Jorge Bonifacio and Christin Stewart for a reserve outfielder role.
