Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Walks, scores three times Thursday
Demeritte went 1-for-2 with three walks, three runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Royals.
Demeritte has received regular playing time since the Tigers traded Nicholas Castellanos at the deadline, and the 24-year-old cashed in Thursday night. He should continue to play a lot the rest of the way and could be worth a look in deep formats if he starts to string together some games like this one.
