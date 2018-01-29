Wood signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Wood has found a new home after being released by the Padres earlier in the offseason. The 30-year-old struggled mightily in 2017, posting a career-worst 6.80 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 94 innings split between the Royals and Padres. It appears he'll compete for a spot in the Tigers' rotation during spring after working as both a starter and reliever in 2017; there's a chance he winds up in the bullpen if he's unable to lock down a rotation spot. Regardless of his role, Wood will look to bounce back in 2018 with an ERA closer to his 4.26 career mark.