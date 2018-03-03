Wood, who was spotted on crutches Saturday at Tigers' camp, said he is hoping to have surgery on his knee early next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Wood tore his ACL and medial meniscus in Thursday's spring training game while attempting to catch an opponent in a rundown between bases. The lefty, who joined Detroit in the offseason, is most likely out for the season and will turn his attention to rehabbing for 2019.