Wood is scheduled to have surgery on his knee Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Wood is set to go under the knife after suffering a torn ACL and medial meniscus during his Grapefruit League debut last week. The 31-year-old will now turn his attention towards rehabbing for 2019 as he's expected to miss the entire 2018 campaign while recovering.

