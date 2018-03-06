Tigers' Travis Wood: Scheduled for surgery Wednesday
Wood is scheduled to have surgery on his knee Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Wood is set to go under the knife after suffering a torn ACL and medial meniscus during his Grapefruit League debut last week. The 31-year-old will now turn his attention towards rehabbing for 2019 as he's expected to miss the entire 2018 campaign while recovering.
