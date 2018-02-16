Tigers' Travis Wood: Unable to catch while dealing with finger injury
Wood had a pin inserted into his right index finger following a January bow-hunting accident and is unable to catch, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fortunately for the 31-year-old, the finger issue doesn't hinder him while he's throwing, so he should remain on a normal program throughout the spring as he looks to stake his claim to a spot at the back of the rotation or as a long man out of the bullpen. However, until he's able to ditch the splint on his finger and is cleared to resume catching and fielding, Wood's Grapefruit League debut could be delayed a bit.
