Thompson signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.
Thompson elected free agency earlier this month after spending the first month of the season in the Padres organization. He appeared in six games at the big-league level for the Padres but otherwise functioned as organizational outfield depth at Triple-A El Paso, where he slashed an impressive .316/.385/.860 across 65 plate appearances. Thompson is set to report to Triple-A Toledo with his new organization, but he'll likely have a clearer path to getting an extended look in the majors with Detroit that he had in San Diego.