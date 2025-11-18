The Tigers selected Cruz's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After beginning the year with an .856 OPS at Double-A Erie, Cruz reached Triple-A for the first time in early July, where he slashed .286/.428/.458 across 243 plate appearances. The 27-year-old will now receive a spot on the 40-man roster following his breakout campaign and thereby be protected from the Rule 5 Draft.