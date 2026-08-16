Tigers' Trei Cruz: DFA'd by Detroit

The Tigers designated Cruz for assignment Sunday.

After appearing in two games for the Tigers in June, Cruz went unused during his latest stint in Detroit after being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. He'll wind up giving up his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to outfielder Brett Callahan, whose contract was selected from Toledo. The 28-year-old Cruz will now be subject to the waiver process, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll stick around in the organization and report to Triple-A.