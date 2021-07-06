The Tigers demoted Cruz from High-A West Michigan to Low-A Lakeland on Tuesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Cruz will cede his spot on the West Michigan roster to 2020 fourth-round pick Gage Workman, who is regarded as one of the top middle-infield prospects in the organization. The 23-year-old Cruz was selected 31 picks ahead of Workman in 2020, but his stock has fallen after he's hit .159 with a 32.7 percent strikeout rate in his first taste of professional ball. Cruz also spent about a month on the injured list earlier this season before returning to action June 8.