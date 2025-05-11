Cruz (elbow) has slashed .321/.426/.541 with five home runs and two stolen bases across 129 plate appearances with Double-A Erie on the season.

Cruz was shut down in mid-August of last season after suffering an elbow injury that required an internal brace surgery, but the 26-year-old has made a speedy recovery from the procedure. He didn't require a stint on Erie's IL to begin the season and doesn't seem to be operating with any restrictions defensively, as he's made 12 starts at shortstop, 11 at third base and five in center field. Given how well he's performed at the plate thus far, a promotion to Triple-A Toledo could soon be in the cards for Cruz.