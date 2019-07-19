Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows unearned run Thursday

Rosenthal allowed an unearned run on two walks in an inning of work in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Indians.

Rosenthal labored a bit, needing 21 pitches to get through the eighth inning, but he's now logged two appearances with his new team without allowing an earned run. That's of course a minuscule sample size, but considering Rosenthal posted a 22.74 ERA in 6.1 innings with the Nationals earlier in the season, small steps are welcome at this point. The righty is in his first season back after missing all of 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, and the 29-63 Tigers can afford to be patient with Rosenthal and see if he can regain his form from earlier in his career.