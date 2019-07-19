Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows unearned run Thursday
Rosenthal allowed an unearned run on two walks in an inning of work in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Indians.
Rosenthal labored a bit, needing 21 pitches to get through the eighth inning, but he's now logged two appearances with his new team without allowing an earned run. That's of course a minuscule sample size, but considering Rosenthal posted a 22.74 ERA in 6.1 innings with the Nationals earlier in the season, small steps are welcome at this point. The righty is in his first season back after missing all of 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, and the 29-63 Tigers can afford to be patient with Rosenthal and see if he can regain his form from earlier in his career.
More News
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Contract selected by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Struggles in Triple-A debut•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Officially signs with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Expected to sign minor-league deal•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Let go by Washington•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rejoins Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...