Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Expected to sign minor-league deal
Rosenthal is expected to a sign a minor-league deal with the Tigers, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Rosenthal was released by the Nationals on Sunday, but won't have to let wait long to find a new club. In 6.1 innings with the Nationals, he struggled mightily with control, walking 15 batters and surrendering 16 earned runs.
More News
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Let go by Washington•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rejoins Nationals•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Decision coming Sunday•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rehab assignment still ongoing•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rehab assignment will continue•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Bullpen session scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...