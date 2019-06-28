Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Expected to sign minor-league deal

Rosenthal is expected to a sign a minor-league deal with the Tigers, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Rosenthal was released by the Nationals on Sunday, but won't have to let wait long to find a new club. In 6.1 innings with the Nationals, he struggled mightily with control, walking 15 batters and surrendering 16 earned runs.

