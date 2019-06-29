Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Officially signs with Tigers

Rosenthal signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers and will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

This had been in the works for several days and is now official. Rosenthal was cut loose by the Nationals after posting a disastrous 22.74 ERA and 3.63 WHIP in 12 appearances. The 29-year-old can still pump gas, averaging 98 mph on his fastball, but the command has yet to return following 2017 Tommy John surgery.