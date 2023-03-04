Rosenthal agreed Saturday to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rosenthal has not thrown a pitch in the majors since 2020 while dealing with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. The right-hander returns to the Tigers after appearing in 10 games with the club back in 2019 where he had a 7.00 ERA over nine innings. When healthy and at his best, Rosenthal has been a dominant reliever, but injuries and an inability to throw consistent strikes have limited that version considerably since 2017. He'll compete for a relief role with the Tigers, and if he can stay healthy while limiting the self-inflicted damage, he could compete for saves with Detroit this summer.