Rosenthal (lat) will throw live batting practice Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Rosenthal insists that he's fully recovered from a lat strain he suffered last August, but the Tigers are taking a conservative approach with him this spring after he's missed so much time due to injury. The reliever will throw multiple live batting practice sessions before being cleared for game action and he will begin the season in the minors.
