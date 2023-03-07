Rosenthal will be ramped up slowly by the Tigers and is not going to be ready for Opening Day, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal is currently healthy, but with the multitude of injuries he's dealt with the last few years the Tigers are going to ease him into things after inking him to a minor-league deal over the weekend. The reliever hasn't appeared in the majors since 2020 due to thoracic outlet and hip surgeries as well as hamstring and lat injuries. The 32-year-old could theoretically work his way into late-inning situations with the Tigers eventually, but he's obviously a poor bet to stay healthy at this point.