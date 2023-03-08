Tigers manager A.J. Hinch conceded Tuesday that it's "not feasible" for Rosenthal (lat) to be ready for Opening Day after the reliever finalized a minor-league contract with Detroit over the weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Rosenthal said he's 100 percent healthy and has fully recovered from the right lat strain he sustained in a minor-league rehab appearance in late August, but due to his late signing, the Tigers won't rush the 32-year-old to be ready for the start of the season. In addition to the lat strain, Rosenthal has dealt with numerous injuries over the past several years, with an August 2017 Tommy John surgery and April 2021 thoracic outlet syndrome surgery being the most notable black marks on his medical record. Despite his checkered history, Rosenthal has shown the ability to be a dominant reliever as recently as 2020, so he makes sense as a low-risk and potentially high-reward signing for Detroit. He'll likely ramp up gradually in spring training and perhaps make a few appearances at Triple-A Toledo to begin the season before the Tigers determine if he's worthy of a spot in the big-league bullpen.