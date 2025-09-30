Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Not in lineup for Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweeney is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Guardians on Tuesday.
Sweeney started at shortstop each of the last three times the Tigers faced a righty to close out the regular season, but he will begin his team's first playoff game on the bench as the Guardians send right-hander Gavin Williams to the bump. Javier Baez is handling shortstop and batting ninth.
