Sweeney is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Sweeney started at shortstop each of the last three times the Tigers faced a righty to close out the regular season, but he will begin his team's first playoff game on the bench as the Guardians send right-hander Gavin Williams to the bump. Javier Baez is handling shortstop and batting ninth.