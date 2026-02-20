default-cbs-image
Sweeney will have his throwing paused due to right shoulder soreness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

At this point, it does not seem to be a serious setback, but it's unclear when Sweeney might be ready to throw again and play in games. The 25-year-old was already a bit down in the pecking order at shortstop for the Tigers, and this setback won't help his chances at earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.

