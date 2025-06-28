The Tigers optioned Sweeney to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

The move makes room on Detroit's 26-man roster for Matt Vierling (shoulder), who was reinstated off the 10-day injured list. Sweeney has a .594 OPS with two steals, four home runs and 23 RBI in 225 plate appearances this season, but he has seen his playing time diminish since Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez returned from the IL in early June. Sweeney will get more regular playing time in Triple-A and could be recalled by the Tigers should they need to bolster their depth in the infield.