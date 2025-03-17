Sweeney "appears poised to open the season as the primary shortstop" for the Tigers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sweeney had just a .642 OPS for the Tigers down the stretch of last regular season and has only a .611 OPS so far this spring. However, Detroit likes his glove at shortstop and the club is also lacking alternatives, so Sweeney is slated to see most of the reps at shortstop to open the season, at least against right-handed pitching.