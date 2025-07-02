The Tigers recalled Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Though Sweeney will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, he's expected to operate primarily in a reserve role during his upcoming stint with the big club. Sweeney opened the season as the Tigers' everyday shortstop but begin to see his playing time dwindle in early June, when Javier Baez wasn't needed as often in the outfield and began seeing more opportunities at Sweeney's expense. Before being demoted to Triple-A last Friday, Sweeney slashed just .221/.280/.314 with four home runs and two stolen bases over 225 plate appearances on the season.