Sweeney is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 10, Sweeney has been a fairly regular presence in the lineup, starting in eight of the previous 10 games while going 6-for-25 (.240 average) with one home run, six runs and four RBI. Sweeney could lose out on playing time once Parker Meadows' (quadriceps) return from the injured list likely pushes Javier Baez back to shortstop on a more frequent basis, but for now, the 25-year-old could continue to get steady playing time versus righties. The left-handed-hitting Sweeney will take a seat Wednesday against Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, however.