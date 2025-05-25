Sweeney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

With the Tigers facing right-handed starters in each of the past six games, the lefty-hitting Sweeney manned shortstop for all of those contests, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while southpaw Logan Allen toes the rubber for Cleveland. Zach McKinstry will get the nod at shortstop Sunday, but the right-handed-hitting Javier Baez could end up settling in as the primary platoon mate for Sweeney once Baez is no longer needed in the outfield as often.