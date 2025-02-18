Sweeney said he's made some "minor swing changes" since the end of last season to hit MLB fastballs better, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Sweeney seems focused on timing and working to catch up to fastballs better at the MLB level. He had a .245 average and a 19.8 percent whiff rate against the pitch last year, and all four of his home runs came off of breaking balls. Sweeney could be Detroit's Opening Day shortstop, though veteran Javier Baez (hip) is looming as he gets back to full strength. The former could benefit from a strong start to the year to cement himself as the starter moving forward.