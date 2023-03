With Will Vest optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Wingenter's chances of making Detroit's Opening Day roster have likely improved.

Vest appeared in 59 games for the Tigers last season, but he's out of the mix for now. Wingenter joined the team on a minor-league deal back in January and now stands a decent chance of being a member of the Opening Day bullpen. The righty hasn't appeared in the majors since 2019 and will likely be a low-leverage option if he sticks with Detroit.