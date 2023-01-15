Wingenter (back) signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wingenter's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where the 28-year-old should get the chance to compete for a spot in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen. After undergoing back surgery in September 2021, Wingenter was non-tendered by the Padres and caught on with the Reds on a minor-league deal last offseason. Wingenter never ended up seeing action for any of the Reds' minor-league affiliates in 2022, but he was presumably able to pass his physical with Detroit and should report to spring training at full health. Over 73 career relief appearances in the majors, Wingenter owns a 5.14 ERA and 20.1 K-BB%.