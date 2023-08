The Tigers recalled Wingenter from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wingenter will come up from Triple-A to take the spot of Jason Foley, who was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. Wingenter has gone back-and-forth between the minors and majors all season and holds a 6.48 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 8.1 innings with the Tigers.