Wingenter (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
Wingenter has been on the shelf with shoulder tendinitis since April 22, but he's now back from the injured list after a 10-outing rehab assignment. The 29-year-old allowed eight earned runs over 8.2 innings for Toledo during that stretch.
